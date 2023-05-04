Police are appealing for information following allegations in Swindon involving property lettings

Officers have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of fraud, who has since been released on bail.

PC Andrew Lacey, from Swindon Police said: “We have had reports that a man has been advertising a property available for rent that he does not own, and taking deposits from victims who believe they will be moving in.

“We would advise people looking to rent a property to be extra vigilant and make sure you carry out relevant checks prior to making payment.”