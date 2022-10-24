At some time between 10pm and 11pm on Friday 21 October, a 34-year-old man was driving along Grange Road when a vehicle pulled out of Carless Close causing the man to swerve to avoid the vehicle.

The man carried on his way and was followed by the other vehicle.

In Ensign Drive, both drivers got out of their vehicles and an altercation occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation in Ensign Drive, or anyone with a dash cam fitted in their vehicle who was driving along Grange Road between 10pm and 11pm that evening.

A 44-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a blade / sharply pointed object in a public place. He has been released on police bail until 18 November.

A 19-year-old woman from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. She has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220429225. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police. uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell- us-about-existing-case-report/