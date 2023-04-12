Police Are Appealing For Information Following An Assault Which Took Place In Collingbourne Kingston.

During the evening of April 1 into the early hours of April 2, a social function was held at the village hall.

Between approximately 11pm and just after midnight, a woman in her 30s was assaulted in the car park by a man who was known to her.

It is believed the incident was witnessed by a number of guests attending the event who we would be keen to speak to as part of our investigation.

If this was you, or you have information which could assist, please get in touch.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the assault and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230034452.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.