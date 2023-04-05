Police are appealing for information following an incident in a lay-by near Derry Hill

The incident happened at 12.10am on February 12 but was not reported until a few weeks had passed.

A man in his 30s was walking along the A4, and as he approached the lay-by near to Derry Hill, he became aware of a group of males in a dark-coloured vehicle, similar in shape to an Audi A3.

A verbal altercation took place before the man was assaulted.

We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious, as well as anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230015656.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.