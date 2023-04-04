Police are appealing for information following an incident in Gosport

Police were called at 3.25pm on Sunday 26 March to reports of an altercation involving a group of young people in Elson Lane.

Members of this group were reportedly carrying weapons.

Officers attended and put a containment on an address, before arresting four people within. Searches were conducted in the property and police seized a number of air weapons, in addition to other items such as Airsoft equipment, a knife, and hammers.

A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and remain in custody at this time.

Officer are keen to hear from anyone who saw this incident, or has any information that can assist our ongoing enquiries in this area to contact police on 101, quoting 44230120197. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/wSq9a

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/pODfq

Whilst dealing with this incident, officers stopped and searched two other 15-year-old boys and another 14-year-old boy in the street. Following information received by police, the individuals were ordered to leave the area after dispersal authorisation was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This dispersal authority will remain in place until 4.40pm tomorrow (Tuesday 28 March) to prevent any further incidents from taking place in the area. This authority gives police officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.