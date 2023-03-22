Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Police are appealing for information following an incident of indecent exposure in Swindon

At approximately 4.25pm on March 15, two 13-year-old girls were walking to St Mark’s Park in Gorse Hill through an alleyway from Florence Street to the park when they became aware of a man standing near to the park entrance.

The man had his trousers halfway down and was exposing himself.

The two girls immediately ran off.

The man is described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 ft 5 inches tall and of slim build. He had short brown or ginger hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and trainers.

If you were in the area at the time and saw the man or witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230028166.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

