The memorial site was built by a family to remember two children who died in a car accident. It is located on the side of the road.

Police have received two separate reports of criminal damage at the site in the last few months.

The first occurred in April, and the second occurred between July 11 and July 23.

“These incidents, where flowers and memorial items were removed and thrown around, have caused an incredible amount of distress for the family,” said PC Ruth Wright.

“This is obviously a very sentimental site for the family, and it is something they have created to remember these two children who tragically died.”

“We are conducting inquiries and would like to hear from anyone with information.”

If you have any information about the damage, please call 101 and quote crime reference 54220077739. You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.