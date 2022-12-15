Police are appealing for information following robbery in Oldham

At around 9pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022, officers were called to reports
of a robbery on Little Bank Street in Oldham.
A 64-year-old man was attacked from behind. He sustained a head injury and
was knocked unconscious as a result of this attack. The victim then had his
personal property stolen which included his mobile phone and bank cards.
The police have released an image of two men who they believe may be able
to assist with enquiries.
If you have information relating to the identity of these men – or have any
information that could aid the investigation – please contact DS Matthew
Adshead on 0161 856 4521.
Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.
