During the evening of October 19, vehicles and a house sustained damage by what we believe to have been ball bearings.

The windscreen of a Ford Transit van was damaged between 6.30pm and 10.45pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the same evening, a ball bearing is believed to have hit a kitchen window at an address in The Common, causing it to crack.

A Land Rover also had its window smashed by what is believed to have been a ball bearing once again, on the same evening between 6pm and 8pm.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the evening of October 19 who may have witnessed anybody acting suspiciously.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220111153.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.