Police are appealing for information on Christopher Stead, who is wanted on recall to prison

Stead, who is 46 and from Leeds, is wanted on recall after failing to reside at his address in Humberside.

He is believed to have travelled back to the Leeds area and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

If you can assist then please contact the police in Leeds on 101, or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

