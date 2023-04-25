Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds

by uknip247

Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore are believed to be together.  

Evie is 13 and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing a black padded jacket with a Canadian Goose logo on the left arm.

Chloe is 14 and is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and also of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a white top.

She is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas, as well as Dewsbury and may also use the name of Chloe Johnson.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Evie and Chloe and are making enquiries to locate them.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101.

