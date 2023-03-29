Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary at a house in Toothill, Swindon

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

by uknip247

Shortly after 11am yesterday (28/3), a house in White Castle was broken in to after the occupants went out for the day.

Two men, who were seen in the area on an electric bike prior to the incident, are believed to have waited in an alleyway until the occupants left and then smashed the patio doors to the house.

Numerous items of jewellery including a watch, earrings and a distinctive necklace with a big gold ball shaped pendant which had sentimental value were stolen.

A burglary also took place in Chudleigh, Freshbrook, at a similar time, and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.

CCTV images of the men we would like to speak to are attached.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230033091.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

