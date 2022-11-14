Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences

Andrew Alexander, 45, is wanted on recall to prison, as well as a number of offences including theft, fraud and burglary offences in the Trowbridge and Corsham areas.

We understand, following a number of comments on social media, that Alexander has been frequenting Trowbridge town centre over the past few days but so far, attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

We would urge anyone with information in relation to Alexander’s whereabouts to call 101 immediately and give as much detail as possible.