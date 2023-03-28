Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two young girls who are missing from Salisbury

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two young girls who are missing from Salisbury

by uknip247

Kyra and Gracie, who are both 12, have gone missing from their home addresses in the city.

They were last seen together at approximately 3pm on Monday 27 March in Braemore Road, Downton.

It is believed Gracie is wearing a blue top, black leggings and carrying a black handbag with gold on it.

Auto Draft
Auto Draft

Kyra is believed to be wearing a black jacket, white crop top, jeans and carrying a Nike rucksack. She has blonde hair which is believed to be in bunches.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate the two girls and we would urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

We’d also appeal to Kyra and Gracie directly – if you read this, please know that you are not in trouble, however, your family, friends and police are worried about you. Please get in touch with your family as soon as possible or come to a police station.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More