Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two young girls who are missing from Salisbury

Kyra and Gracie, who are both 12, have gone missing from their home addresses in the city.

They were last seen together at approximately 3pm on Monday 27 March in Braemore Road, Downton.

It is believed Gracie is wearing a blue top, black leggings and carrying a black handbag with gold on it.

Kyra is believed to be wearing a black jacket, white crop top, jeans and carrying a Nike rucksack. She has blonde hair which is believed to be in bunches.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate the two girls and we would urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact police immediately.

Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

We’d also appeal to Kyra and Gracie directly – if you read this, please know that you are not in trouble, however, your family, friends and police are worried about you. Please get in touch with your family as soon as possible or come to a police station.