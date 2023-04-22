Saturday, April 22, 2023
Police are appealing for information to find missing Chloe Moore from Leeds

Chloe was reported (14) was reported missing from the Seacroft area on the morning of Thursday, April 20.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with long brown hair and has a heart tattoo on her hand.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bomber jacket.

Chloe uses public transport and is known to frequent the Harehills and Dewsbury areas.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 493 of April 20.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

