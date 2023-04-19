Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Police are appealing for information to find two missing teenage girls

.Summer-Jade Loats (left) and Courtney Lawson (right), both from Burnley, were last seen between 6pm and 6.30pm at Flip Out in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, on Saturday (April 15). Call 101 with information or sightings.

