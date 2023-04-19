Police are appealing for information to find two missing teenage girls

1.Summer-Jade Loats (left) and Courtney Lawson (right), both from Burnley, were last seen between 6pm and 6.30pm at Flip Out in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, on Saturday (April 15). Call 101 with information or sightings. SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS Around 200 tonnes of recycling was affected by the fire Detectives investigating an attempted robbery of an elderly woman are appealing for witnesses Pensioner ploughs into wine shop Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out in Barking Officers attended and found two males with stab injuries after a fight in Ruislip Motorbike Rider Killed in Fatal Isleworth Collision First Pictures as Police launch murder investigation after 43 year old man is stabbed to death following reports of a disturbance in Chingford Police have charged a man with murder, in connection with the investigation into missing woman Madison Wright from Basildon The 17-year-old, who is from Bermondsey, London, was involved in two robberies which were committed against two men Dartford police are looking for information after three reports of indecent exposure TV licence refund. Scam Don’t be fooled A drug dealer who flew contraband into two prisons using a drone has been sentenced to three years in prison 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmailRELATED ARTICLES A fantastic police team effort led to the swift arrests of a suspected shop thief and a wanted suspect Distressed dog report leads to the seizure of drugs and weapons Barford Primary School, Winson Green was put into lockdown around 2.30 this afternoon as six people injured and two dogs seized A man has been sentenced to more than five years in jail after being convicted of raping a woman in Southwark Every social housing resident to be offered place on ‘Watchdog style’ know-your-rights training scheme Drivers and the RAC call for hard shoulder to be reinstated on existing all-lane-running smart motorways At least one person has been killed and four others were injured after a parking garage in New York City collapsed, prompting officials to... The Sudanese capital Khartoum has been rocked by explosions for the fourth day in a row, as fighting between two generals continues to claim... Lidl GB has issued a recall for their Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because it may contain milk which is not declared on... Police are appealing for help to find missing 61-year-old David from Gomshall A man has died after falling from a multi-million pound Tower block near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford East London Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB