Police are appealing for information to help find Lewis Wright who is wanted in connection with a fatal road collision

At around 9pm it was reported that a black Audi S8 car had collided with a man and then crashed into a house on Morgan Mews. The driver of the car then made off on foot on Thursday 13th of April 2023

Paramedics attended where the man now known as 63-year-old David Francis from Litherland was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and detectives now want to speak with 17-year-old Lewis Wright who they suspect has information which they believe could be vital to their investigation. 

Wright is described as a white male, 5ft, 6in tall with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He is known to live and frequent the Netherton and Litherland areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew McCourt said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information regarding this investigation to come forward, particularly anyone who has not yet spoken to police and knows this boy or saw the incident take place on Morgan Mews.

“Furthermore we believe Wright could hold vital information to our continuing enquiries and are appealing to the public to assist us in locating him.

“This was a horrific and reckless incident that has left a family with a devastating loss. 

“We are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice. 

“Please contact police as a matter of urgency with any information that may assist our investigations and help bring justice for David and his family and friends.”

If you see Wright or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 23000314332.

