He is described as a white male, 5ft6, medium build with mousey brown hair

in a middle parting.

He is believed to be wearing a tracksuit, black coat, white trainers.

Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the

public to assist.

He is known to frequent areas including Halifax Town Centre, Thornton and

Illingworth.

Officers are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to

contact the police quoting log 1349 03/11/2022.