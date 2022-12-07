Home BREAKING Police are appealing for more information or any sightings of Laurence Police are appealing for more information or any sightings of Laurence by @uknip247 December 7, 2022 December 7, 2022 He is still missing from the 15/11/2022 and is concerns about his welfare. He is known to #woolwich #cardiff areas. Please call 101 with reference 22MIS040833 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has been elected as the SNP’sWestminster leader... ITVX launches world-first British Sign Language channel Detectives are appealing for fresh information relating to the murder of an... A leading mobile phone retailer is offering free insurance worth up to... A man has been arrested in Devon on suspicion of people smuggling... A man who tried to claim £520,000 in life insurance payments after... Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing... Hundreds of passenger detrained and evacuated after a 25,000-volt overhead power cable... Twenty-eight people have run away across the tarmac in Barcelona’s El Prat... An organised crime group supplying class A drugs in Beswick and Manchester... Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in north Swindon are appealing for dash... Breaking: Border Force staff in Sussex at Gatwick and Newhaven port to...