Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police are appealing for sightings of three teenage boys from West Yorkshire who are believed to have travelled by train to London

written by uknip247

Police are appealing for sightings of three teenage boys from West Yorkshire who are believed to have travelled by train to London.
 
Jacob Boone, 14, was reported missing from home in Huddersfield yesterday (Sunday, 12 March) and Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Matthew Batty, 15, were reported missing from home in Wakefield. It is now believed that all three have been travelling together. 

Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London
Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London

Enquiries suggest that the teenagers were in the Kings Cross Station area this afternoon. 

Jacob is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and

Photograph Of Solomon Agyemang
Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London 1

is potentially wearing dark-coloured cargo pants, a multi-coloured jacket, a blue beanie hat and white Nike Hi-top trainers. 

Solomon is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, average build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black Zanetti coat with fur hood and white Nike Jordan trainers. 

Matthew is described as being 6ft tall, with dark cropped brown hair. His clothing at the time he went missing is not known. 

Detective Constable Craig Riley, of Wakefield District CID, said: “From our enquiries, we believe these boys have left West Yorkshire and that they have been travelling on trains.  

“Given their ages, we need to locate them and ensure they are safe and well. 

Photograph Of Matthew Batty
Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London 2

“I would ask anyone who has seen them or with any information about their movements or whereabouts to report it. Similarly, I would ask the boys themselves to make contact with us.” 

Anyone with information can use 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website or can provide information by calling 101. If calling from outside West Yorkshire, you will need to ask to be directed to West Yorkshire Police.
    

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Major concerns and search launched for missing nine-year-old...

Police called to a moped collision near to...

A serial fraudster is back behind bars for...

The Irish Coast Guard has taken the opportunity...

Detectives are issuing an image of a man...

A daughter has made an emotional plea after...

A 52-year-old man who raped and abused a...

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to eight...

The first generation of AUKUS nuclear submarines will...

The issue of domestic violence is a sensitive...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More