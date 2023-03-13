Police are appealing for sightings of three teenage boys from West Yorkshire who are believed to have travelled by train to London.



Jacob Boone, 14, was reported missing from home in Huddersfield yesterday (Sunday, 12 March) and Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Matthew Batty, 15, were reported missing from home in Wakefield. It is now believed that all three have been travelling together.

Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London

Enquiries suggest that the teenagers were in the Kings Cross Station area this afternoon.

Jacob is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and

Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London 1

is potentially wearing dark-coloured cargo pants, a multi-coloured jacket, a blue beanie hat and white Nike Hi-top trainers.

Solomon is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, average build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black Zanetti coat with fur hood and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Matthew is described as being 6ft tall, with dark cropped brown hair. His clothing at the time he went missing is not known.

Detective Constable Craig Riley, of Wakefield District CID, said: “From our enquiries, we believe these boys have left West Yorkshire and that they have been travelling on trains.

“Given their ages, we need to locate them and ensure they are safe and well.

Police Are Appealing For Sightings Of Three Teenage Boys From West Yorkshire Who Are Believed To Have Travelled By Train To London 2

“I would ask anyone who has seen them or with any information about their movements or whereabouts to report it. Similarly, I would ask the boys themselves to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can use 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website or can provide information by calling 101. If calling from outside West Yorkshire, you will need to ask to be directed to West Yorkshire Police.

