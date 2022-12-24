Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace a woman from Lewisham who’s missing

Maureen Gitau, 24, was last seen leaving her address in Evelyn Street, SE8 at around 8pm on Monday, 5 December.

In the following days, Maureen’s family and friends tried to contact her but without success. She was reported missing to police on Saturday, 10 December.

Maureen has links to the Lewisham, Charlton, Woolwich and Deptford areas.

Detective Sergeant Clare Espline from the Missing Person Team which covers Lewisham said:

“While there is no evidence that Maureen has come to any harm, the longer she has been missing and out of contact, the more the concern grows amongst her family and friends as they seek news to confirm she is safe and well.

“Since Maureen was reported missing a great deal of work has gone into trying to locate her including speaking to those who know Maureen, mobile phone work and checking any known addresses Maureen could have links to. Unfortunately, this work has yet to lead to us locating her.

“If you can help us find Maureen then please get in contact immediately.”

Maureen’s mother Jane said:

“It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas. Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives. We are desperate to have her back home with us. If anyone knows where Maureen is, let us know. Maureen – please come home to us.”

Anyone who can help police to locate Maureen is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 22MIS043761. For an immediate sighting of Maureen please call 999.