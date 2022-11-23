Thursday, November 24, 2022
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help us find Michael Lavery, who is from #Wickford, Essex

Officers think he may be in Hampshire or Sussex

The 61-year-old is wanted in connection with a breach of court order.
He is described as white, with balding grey hair, around 6ft 3ins tall and of large build.
He has links to facebook.com/hashtag/sussex?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWx12sCoRwQc-sDGNvhzfEdG8K7qh944IMmp3O4fsQefqJhHcGDZcbN1nd-tXqivcXYrAqiCwFZ6-a2d5tyOPD4KDzXkyTHPiIxoz6OoN3SZEukoyPn5rP-F3OCER2qhRgw_W3_AfpReLfjZi--70eSU_3MTUMVxNy8y8jRNLYyQlTlPNRmjjHWZK3KKSgQ_9FwJHmL9ofECaI87qfGHFdD&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#Sussex and facebook.com/hashtag/hampshire?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWx12sCoRwQc-sDGNvhzfEdG8K7qh944IMmp3O4fsQefqJhHcGDZcbN1nd-tXqivcXYrAqiCwFZ6-a2d5tyOPD4KDzXkyTHPiIxoz6OoN3SZEukoyPn5rP-F3OCER2qhRgw_W3_AfpReLfjZi--70eSU_3MTUMVxNy8y8jRNLYyQlTlPNRmjjHWZK3KKSgQ_9FwJHmL9ofECaI87qfGHFdD&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#Hampshire and we believe he has travelled there by car, a White Mercedes C220 index CK64 DYX, with his four-year-old daughter.
His daughter is described as white, 3ft 11ins tall, very long fair hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her school uniform, which includes a white top and a blue cardigan.
They may have been joined by another family member.
If you have seen them or know where they are please call 999 and quote incident 0829 of November 17 if you are calling from Essex. Quote incident number 1278 of November 18 if you are calling from Sussex or incident number 1883 of November 19 if you are calling from Hampshire.

