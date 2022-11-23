Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help us find Michael Lavery, who is from #Wickford, Essex

The 61-year-old is wanted in connection with a breach of court order.
He is described as white, with balding grey hair, around 6ft 3ins tall and of large build.
He has links to facebook.com/hashtag/sussex?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWx12sCoRwQc-sDGNvhzfEdG8K7qh944IMmp3O4fsQefqJhHcGDZcbN1nd-tXqivcXYrAqiCwFZ6-a2d5tyOPD4KDzXkyTHPiIxoz6OoN3SZEukoyPn5rP-F3OCER2qhRgw_W3_AfpReLfjZi--70eSU_3MTUMVxNy8y8jRNLYyQlTlPNRmjjHWZK3KKSgQ_9FwJHmL9ofECaI87qfGHFdD&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#Sussex and facebook.com/hashtag/hampshire?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWx12sCoRwQc-sDGNvhzfEdG8K7qh944IMmp3O4fsQefqJhHcGDZcbN1nd-tXqivcXYrAqiCwFZ6-a2d5tyOPD4KDzXkyTHPiIxoz6OoN3SZEukoyPn5rP-F3OCER2qhRgw_W3_AfpReLfjZi--70eSU_3MTUMVxNy8y8jRNLYyQlTlPNRmjjHWZK3KKSgQ_9FwJHmL9ofECaI87qfGHFdD&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#Hampshire and we believe he has travelled there by car, a White Mercedes C220 index CK64 DYX, with his four-year-old daughter.
His daughter is described as white, 3ft 11ins tall, very long fair hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her school uniform, which includes a white top and a blue cardigan.
They may have been joined by another family member.