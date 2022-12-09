Police are appealing for the public’s help after a teenager was threatened and robbed

Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if they recognise the man and woman pictured as it’s believed they could have vital information.

A 17-year-old boy was threatened with violence if he refused to hand over his possessions including his phone, earphones and bike as he walked home from work on Sunday 30 October, just before 2.30pm.

The incident which took place on Bardills Island, close to Brian Clough Way, in Stapleford, left the victim in shock and without his belongings as he travelled home.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured or was in the area at the time is being urged to get in touch.

Investigator Casey Messenger, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an ongoing investigation and we have been working with our partners in the area to view CCTV footage and gain information and are now in a position to ask for the public’s help.

“This was a scary incident for the teenager but thankfully he was not injured.

“Myself and my colleagues are intent on putting together the pieces to figure out exactly what has happened but we need the public’s help to try and identify these two people pictured as we believe they could be able to assist us with our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with any information, who thinks they know who the people are, or was in the area at the time is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 482 of 30 October 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.