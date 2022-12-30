Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a distressed woman being forced into a vehicle by a man

Friday, December 30, 2022
The incident was reported at around 3.15pm yesterday (Thursday) on the northbound carriageway of the A46.

It involved a white or silver coloured vehicle and occurred in a layby just south of the Owthorpe turning.

Both the man and the woman were described as white.

Officers believe the incident may be linked to two later reports of a woman in distress in Stoke Ferry Lane, Shelford between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These are clearly very concerning reports and we are urgently investigating what happened.

Officers have worked throughout the night to track and trace several vehicles seen in the area and we are now appealing to members of the public for help.

“We would particularly like to speak to drivers who were on the A46 at around 3.15pm yesterday and may have seen a white or silver coloured car parked in a layby.

“Ideally, we would like somebody to come forward with dashcam footage of the area. Alternatively if this incident involved you, please get in touch with us immediately so we can satisfy ourselves that nobody has been hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 373 of 29 December 2022.

