Officers are looking for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell footage to help with their investigation into the incident, which occurred in Victory Road around 2.30pm on Monday 8 August.

When the victim was moving his motorcycle into the garage, he was confronted by two teenagers, both of whom were armed with knives. The victim returned to his house after an altercation, and the youths stole his bike.

The bike was discovered unattended in Pickeridge Close, Taunton.

Both teenagers are white, about 5ft 6ins tall, and slim. The first offender, a young man in his twenties, was dressed in light-colored tracksuit bottoms and a light-colored hooded top over a darker hooded top.

The second offender is in his early teens and is dressed in a dark hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

If you saw anything or have CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, please call 101 and reference 5222189593.