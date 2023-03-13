Police are appealing for the public’s help finding a missing Carlisle boy

Shane Turner, 12, was last seen on Creighton Avenue in Carlisle yesterday (11th March) at around midday.

Shane is described as wearing a black puffa jacket with a grey top underneath, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police are concerned for Shane’s welfare and are urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.

You can report online at https://orlo.uk/T9ZCj

You can also phone on 101.