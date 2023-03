Lily Clark, 15, was last seen in Smithfield Road in Egremont, after leaving her home address at around 1pm today (12 March).

She is white and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and grey leggings, with black and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Police are concerned for Lily’s welfare.

Anyone with knowledge of Lily’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit

You can also phone on 101.