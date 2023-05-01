Monday, May 1, 2023
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Between 3pm on Wednesday 12 April and 2pm on Thursday 13 April the victim’s car was stolen from Princes Risborough Station car park. The trombone was in the boot of the stolen car.

The instrument has the serial number 186905 on the mouthpiece and is of huge sentimental value.

If anyone knows where this instrument is or has any information regarding its whereabouts please contact BTP on 61016 or 0800 40 50 40 reference 2300041230.

