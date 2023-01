Nekisha is about 5ft 4in tall and of small build, with long blonde hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. Her last known outfit consisted of a red and black jumper, a black jacket, and black boots. She could be wearing sunglasses as well.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nekisha’s well-being and are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call 101 and reference incident number MPN4/101/23.