Mason Birch, was last seen at around 2pm on 21 March on Dunbar Street.

He is described as a white male, 6foot 2 tall, slim build with brown hair.

He is known to the Wakefield and South Elmsall area.

His family and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 876 of 21 March