Jordan, 26, was reported missing early this morning and officers are
concerned for his welfare, and we would like to locate him as quickly as
possible.
He is about 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and a beard. He is likely to be
wearing a black puffer-style jacket and black jeans.
If you see Jordan or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Jordan Rogers who is missing from his home on #CanveyIsland
