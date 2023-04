Kane hasn’t been seen since earlier this afternoon (8 April) and we are concerned for his welfare.



He is described as a white man, of a slim build with brown, slicked back hair.



He has an Arsenal tattoo on his left wrist.



He is from Basildon and has connections to Southend.



He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue North Face jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.



If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting incident 762 of 8 April.