Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 25-year-old man Fola Balogun from Basildon

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Fola was last seen, close to Wat Tyler Park earlier this morning and we need the public to contact us if you have seen him.

He is described as a black man, around 6ft 1″ and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey jogging bottoms with stripes on the sides.

If you have seen Fola, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 142 of 13 March.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A major incident has been declared following the...

The British Embassy in Montevideo celebrated International Women’s...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from...

Mixed week of rain, wind and snow

UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme

After a fire at a sheltered housing block...

Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases...

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has announced his...

Driver injured after food van delivery van was...

Treasured pets now safer as microchipping for cats...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More