Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 25-year-old man Fola Balogun from Basildon

Fola was last seen, close to Wat Tyler Park earlier this morning and we need the public to contact us if you have seen him.

He is described as a black man, around 6ft 1″ and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey jogging bottoms with stripes on the sides.

If you have seen Fola, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 142 of 13 March.