Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 58-year-old woman Susan Macdonald from Waltham Abbey

Susan hasn’t been seen since earlier today and we need the public’s help to find her.

Susan is described as a white woman with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket. She has an Irish accent.

Susan has mobility issues and it’s possible she is known to walk at fields in Waltham Abbey.

if you have seen Susan or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 280 of 9 March.