Josh, who is 15, was last seen on Saturday, 15 October in Shepherds Hill, Highgate.

He also has connections with the Bounds Green area.

Josh is described as 5ft 7ins, slim build with short dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black puffer coat, grey/blue tracksuit bottoms and was using a black back pack

Josh had been upset when last seen and his family and police are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or phone 999 if he is seen: Please quote CAD 2053/16OCT