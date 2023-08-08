Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Aston Rhodes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Aston Rhodes
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Aston who’s 16 was reported missing from the Leeds area on 25 July, however he has links to Bradford and enquiries show that he is currently in the Bradford East area. 

He is described as a white male, curly medium length blonde hair and 5ft9 tall.

Police are concerned for Aston’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Aston or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contacus quoting log 971 of 25 July. 
 

Posted in

missing

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of 8-Year-Old Girl in Portage Park

BREAKING

Asylum Seekers Begin Boarding Bibby Stockholm Barge Amid Controversy

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

Man Charged in Connection with Patchway Police Centre Incident

BREAKING

Emergency Evacuation of World Scout Jamboree Campsite Amid Approaching Typhoon

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

BREAKING

Wilko Confirms Closure of 14 Stores Across the UK as Insolvency Looms

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.