Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Aston Rhodes

Aston who’s 16 was reported missing from the Leeds area on 25 July, however he has links to Bradford and enquiries show that he is currently in the Bradford East area.

He is described as a white male, curly medium length blonde hair and 5ft9 tall.

Police are concerned for Aston’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Aston or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contacus quoting log 971 of 25 July.

