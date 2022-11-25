Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was found deceased at Sidmouth this week

Officers were called at 2.20pm on Thursday 24 November after the man’s body was found on rocks at The Esplanade, Sidmouth.

Detectives are now working to establish who he may be and to locate his next of kin. They have eliminated any known local missing people from their enquiries.

Police have released the following description of the man and are asking for the public to contact them with any information.

He is white, possibly in his early 70s, of average build, with short grey hair, and approximately 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, which is white with a blue check, black trousers with a brown belt, and black socks.

The man was not wearing any shoes or a jacket and had no personal belongings or jewellery with him.

Detective Inspector Andy Hingston said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may recognise this person from our description.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious at this time and are keen to identify him so that we can inform his next-of-kin.

“We would ask whether any hotels or care homes are aware of anyone who has not returned, or anyone who thinks they know who he is to contact us.”

If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 443 of 24/11/22.