In connection with an assault on a woman at a bus stop in Rottingdean, Brighton, police are asking the general public’s assistance in identifying this man.

The victim was being verbally harassed by the man sitting next to her as they both were waiting for the bus outside The White Horse Hotel on Marine Drive. Then, after burning and reddening her face, he sprayed it with an unknown substance.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 1 between 17 and 18 BST, and the man in the picture may be able to assist investigators.

He is described as being stocky and standing at 5′ 5″. He was dressed in blue jeans and a light blue short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or contacts police is asked to reference serial number 183 of 02/09 when doing so online or by calling 101.

Additionally, anyone with information can reach the police in an anonymous manner by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, a nonprofit organisation.

