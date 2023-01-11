Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Police Are Appealing For The Public’s Help To Identify This Man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man

by @uknip247

Officers would like to speak to him as they believe he has information relating to an incident in November.
On Thursday 17 November, an unknown man inappropriately touched a teenager while they travelled on the Number 5 First Bus, travelling in Bath, at around 09.50 GMT
He is thought to have got off at Bath Bus Station, in the city centre.
He is described as white, of large build, with dark-colour eyes and eyebrows. He is seen wearing a black beanie hat, a white striped T-shirt and a black jacket. He is thought to be in his 60s.
If you recognise the man, or have any information about the incident, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222276586.

