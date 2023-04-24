Police are appealing for the publics help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing

Layla McLoughlin was last seen at around 6am this morning [24 April] on Honiton Road, Exeter.

She is local to the Exeter area and is described as a white female, under 5 feet tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back, grey leggings with a pattern on them and black trainers. This is the same clothing shown in the attached photograph.

Anyone who sees Layla is asked to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 115 24 April.