Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for the publics help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing

Police are appealing for the publics help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing

by uknip247

Layla McLoughlin was last seen at around 6am this morning [24 April] on Honiton Road, Exeter.

She is local to the Exeter area and is described as a white female, under 5 feet tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back, grey leggings with a pattern on them and black trainers. This is the same clothing shown in the attached photograph.

Anyone who sees Layla is asked to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 115 24 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Officers investigating a theft from a Poole store are issuing a CCTV image of a woman they would like to identify

A man has been charged following a small explosion at a house

Detectives investigating a serious assault are releasing CCTV images in connection

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a seventh man with his murder

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a fault with an extractor fan.

Levelling Up Secretary to chair Islands Forum on Isle of Wight

Richard Branson has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju Suppiah

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.