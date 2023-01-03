Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison

Officers are trying to find 35-year-old Adam Groves who has links with the Mansfield area.

Police Constable Nathan Tyers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are keen to track down Groves as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting crime occurrence 22000533137, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”