Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted on warrant after fleeing Bradford Crown Court

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Hamza Butt, 25, also

known as Mohammed Butt. He was living in the Oulton area of Leeds but is

known to have connections across West Yorkshire and West Midlands.

Enquiries have been ongoing to trace Hamza and officers would like to hear

from anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his current

whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 Live Chat on

the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.