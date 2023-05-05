Friday, May 5, 2023
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man

Nathan Nelson, aged 45, is wanted in connection with drug and driving offences after he failed to appear in court.

PC Gerard Hornsby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nelson has links to Nottingham and Mansfield and we are keen to track him down as soon as possible.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 22000477138. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

