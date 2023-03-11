Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Atherton

Dean Smith is wanted in connection with a burglary that took place in Leigh on 13/10/22 and a common assault that occurred in Atherton on 01/03/23.

Smith is known to have links to the Atherton and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.