Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from London who has links with Greater Manchester

Shaikh Siddique (18/10/1990) is wanted in connection with sex offences committed in Manchester in 2018 and 2019. Siddique may also use the alias of Aziz Ahmet (18/10/1998).

He is known to have links to Piccadilly, Manchester City Centre and Heaton Park areas of Manchester, as well as the East Ham, Archway and Upton Park areas of London.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Siddique is asked to contact police on 0161 856 1734 or through the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.

