ADVERTISEMENT

Marion, aged 61, was last seen on Wednesday evening (19 October).

She is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with shoulder length hair.

Marion was last seen wearing a dark blue/green knee length puffer style coat, a baggy hooded grey top, dark blue skinny jeans and black shoes.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have information, you can report this by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Marion now or have seen her in the last few moments.