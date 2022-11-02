Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man whilst in the crowd at End of the Road Festival

*Officers are appealing for witnesses after a** 16-year-old girl was

sexually assaulted by a man whilst in the crowd at End of the Road Festival

in Larmer Tree Gardens on September 3.*

The incident took place shortly after 9.30pm during the Saturday night main

stage headliner at the very front of the crowd.

The victim had been waiting at the barrier since approximately 8:30pm and

the assault occurred during the first track of the band’s set.

The victim immediately sought the help of security but, unfortunately, the

suspect was not located.

He is described as white, over 6ft tall with short grey hair and aged

between 40-60. He was wearing a black t-shirt with bold text and blue jeans.

The south Wiltshire event organisers are fully engaged with our enquiries

and are assisting investigating officers.

– *Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 and quote crime

reference number 54220093291.*

– *You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.*

*