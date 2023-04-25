Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old died in a road traffic collision yesterday

Officers were called at around 1.30pm to the A37 in Clutton to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have dashcam footage, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223094826