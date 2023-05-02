Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Nechells

Officers were called to Nechells Parkway shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (May 1).

We were supported by colleagues from fire and the ambulance service. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, who was a passenger in the white Audi SQ5 vehicle, was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger in the rear of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation. A young man has sadly died and we have specially trained officers supporting his family through this difficult time.

“We are appealing for people with information to come forward. We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle immediately beforehand, to help us understand exactly what has happened.”

People should email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101. Quote log number 2975 of 1 May.