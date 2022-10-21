ADVERTISEMENT

It is reported that a man got out of a small black car in Woodnesborough Road, near the junction with St Barts Road, at around 8.10pm, and punched and kicked the boy. The boy, who is of secondary school age, suffered cuts and bruising.

The man then got back into the car, which was being driven by a woman, and they left the scene.

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build and with a beard. He is said to have been wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/199462/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.